‘Football is here:’ Preparing for return of Buffalo fans for Blue & Red Team Practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills make Buffalo wanna shout with the return of the Blue and Red Team Practice that's happening Friday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Cook and bartender of O’Neill’s Stadium Inn Luke Cerrone tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s excited for the return of football.

WKBW

“August comes around you can smell it in the air football is here,” he says. “We got a lot of new additions to our team. New changes and we’re ready for a new atmosphere and trying to put away things of the past and build something new.”

His mother Peggy Cerrone owner of the restaurant says her business that’s near the stadium is getting ready for Bills fans.

WKBW

“We’re making sure we have enough staff, enough food, enough wings and make sure that we have enough alcohol and make sure we’re ready so that everybody can have a good experience,” she says.

The time is almost here but there are a few safety precautions you need to keep in mind while catching the team in action.

WKBW

“It's going to be hot. So definitely plan for the heat, sunscreen, and lots of water,” says Lt. Jeremy Lehning, public information officer at Erie County Sheriff’s Office. “As far as our traffic patterns around the stadium, they're going to be the same as they were last year.”

The lots will open at 3 pm.

Gates will open at 4 pm.

Practice runs from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

“Practice is two hours so plan to be here ahead of time and make sure you give yourself plenty of time,” says Lt. Lehning. “Know where you’re seating and how it corresponds with lots and the gates it’s going to help you out a lot.”

Parking is $5 and all proceeds will go to the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

Below is more information on the return of Blue and Red Team Practice: