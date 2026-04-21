Food Truck Tuesday returns to Larkin Square on June 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larkin Square has announced the lineup of trucks and bands for Food Truck Tuesday, which returns for its 13th season on June 2.

Food Truck Tuesday will take place Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting June 2 through August 25.

Organizers said there will be about 20 food trucks each week from a rotation of 40-plus food trucks from the Buffalo and Rochester regions. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation. There will also be live, local music and Bratts Hill’s Jerk Hut in Larkin Square will also be open for service during Food Truck Tuesday.

Admission and parking will be free. There will be seating spread around the square, and guests are also welcome to bring their own seating.

“As Food Truck Tuesday enters its 13th season in Larkin Square the appetite is as strong as ever for the variety of food offered. Adding in live music each week, a Healthy Option and free admission, it’s the most fun and affordable dinner out in the summer.” - Larkin Square manager, Harry Zemsky

2026 Rotation of Food Trucks



Andersons Truck

Big Papas Creamery

Breezy Bowls

Cater2u

Cousins Maine Lobster

Coyote Cafe

Dimples Food Truck

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC

Eat Greek

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob's

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hawaiian BBQ

Ice Cream and Chill

KCafe

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Lloyd

Maria's Bene Cibo

M & S Street Eats

Mad Sauces

Macarollin

Melt Truck

Nana's

Nickel City Vice

Pizza Amore

Pudgy Potatoes

Rolling Cannoli

Sun Cuisine

Sweets Lounge

Sweet Melody's

Taffy's

TCB Food Truck

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Polish Villa

The Sangwich Mother

Tiny Thai

Tomaso's

Venus Greek

Viola's Submarines

World of Desserts

New Trucks:



Cater2u

Eat Greek

Hawaiian BBQ

Pudgy Potatoes

Sweets Lounge

2026 Band Lineup:



6/2 La Krema

6/9 A.I. the Anomaly presented by Get Fokus’d Productions

6/16 McCarthyizm

6/23 Dead Alliance of Buffalo

6/30 Brothers Band

7/7 Blaised & Confused

7/14 Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

7/21 Cami & the Fringe

7/28 Bitter Nasties

8/4 Harmonia Jazz Ensemble

8/11 Cover Me

8/18 Record Store Night ft. Dominic Missana & Friends

8/25 Will Holton

In addition to Food Truck Tuesday, the band lineup for KeyBank Live at Larkin was also announced. KeyBank Live at Larkin returns will take place Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 3 through August 26, except for July 29, when a special ticketed concert will be held.

In addition to a signature local band, there will also be food and drinks. Featured food will include a curated rotation of food trucks along with cans of beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.

“Since Larkin Square opened, 15 years ago, KeyBank Live at Larkin Wednesdays have been a continuous showcase for live music in Buffalo. This season presents an array of fan favorite bands and themes, along with some new bands, to Larkin Square. Add in a curated selection of food, plentiful seating, free admission and you have the perfect mix of ingredients for a summer evening in Larkinville.” - Larkin Square Manager Harry Zemsky

2026 KeyBank Live at Larkin lineup:

