Food Truck Tuesday returns to Larkin Square on June 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larkin Square has announced the lineup of trucks and bands for Food Truck Tuesday, which returns for its 13th season on June 2.
Food Truck Tuesday will take place Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting June 2 through August 25.
Organizers said there will be about 20 food trucks each week from a rotation of 40-plus food trucks from the Buffalo and Rochester regions. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation. There will also be live, local music and Bratts Hill’s Jerk Hut in Larkin Square will also be open for service during Food Truck Tuesday.
Admission and parking will be free. There will be seating spread around the square, and guests are also welcome to bring their own seating.
“As Food Truck Tuesday enters its 13th season in Larkin Square the appetite is as strong as ever for the variety of food offered. Adding in live music each week, a Healthy Option and free admission, it’s the most fun and affordable dinner out in the summer.”
2026 Rotation of Food Trucks
- Andersons Truck
- Big Papas Creamery
- Breezy Bowls
- Cater2u
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Coyote Cafe
- Dimples Food Truck
- Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC
- Eat Greek
- Falafel Bar
- Fat Bob's
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Hawaiian BBQ
- Ice Cream and Chill
- KCafe
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Lloyd
- Maria's Bene Cibo
- M & S Street Eats
- Mad Sauces
- Macarollin
- Melt Truck
- Nana's
- Nickel City Vice
- Pizza Amore
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Rolling Cannoli
- Sun Cuisine
- Sweets Lounge
- Sweet Melody's
- Taffy's
- TCB Food Truck
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie Bite
- The Polish Villa
- The Sangwich Mother
- Tiny Thai
- Tomaso's
- Venus Greek
- Viola's Submarines
- World of Desserts
New Trucks:
- Cater2u
- Eat Greek
- Hawaiian BBQ
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Sweets Lounge
2026 Band Lineup:
- 6/2 La Krema
- 6/9 A.I. the Anomaly presented by Get Fokus’d Productions
- 6/16 McCarthyizm
- 6/23 Dead Alliance of Buffalo
- 6/30 Brothers Band
- 7/7 Blaised & Confused
- 7/14 Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
- 7/21 Cami & the Fringe
- 7/28 Bitter Nasties
- 8/4 Harmonia Jazz Ensemble
- 8/11 Cover Me
- 8/18 Record Store Night ft. Dominic Missana & Friends
- 8/25 Will Holton
In addition to Food Truck Tuesday, the band lineup for KeyBank Live at Larkin was also announced. KeyBank Live at Larkin returns will take place Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 3 through August 26, except for July 29, when a special ticketed concert will be held.
In addition to a signature local band, there will also be food and drinks. Featured food will include a curated rotation of food trucks along with cans of beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.
“Since Larkin Square opened, 15 years ago, KeyBank Live at Larkin Wednesdays have been a continuous showcase for live music in Buffalo. This season presents an array of fan favorite bands and themes, along with some new bands, to Larkin Square. Add in a curated selection of food, plentiful seating, free admission and you have the perfect mix of ingredients for a summer evening in Larkinville.”
2026 KeyBank Live at Larkin lineup:
- 6/3 Twang Gang ft. Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more
- 6/10 Drea d’Nur
- 6/17 Bonerama w/ Buffalo Bully Brass presented by Big Easy in Buffalo
- 6/24 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
- 7/1 Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04
- 7/8 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
- 7/15 Talking Dead Heads
- 7/22 The Beū Revue ft Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more
- 7/29 Ticketed Event, TBA
- 8/5 DeLano does Zeppelin
- 8/12 Handsome Jack does CCR
- 8/19 Uncle Ben’s Remedy
- 8/26 Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Wark