Food Truck Tuesday is back in Larkin Square with tons of new and healthy options!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larkin Square is always hopping come summer time! On Tuesday, June 6, Food Truck Tuesday is back with some healthy options as well.

Independent Health is partnering with the trucks to add a healthy options sticker to every truck. This allows people in the square to see that where they’re eating has that healthy alternative.

“The chefs got really creative this year. It’s great to find those healthy options that people enjoy,” Independent Health Nutritionist, Brianna Wallenhorst said.

The 25 trucks offer their own unique style of food on the go, which the Vice President of Larkin Square said is always fun for the people attending.

“We call it the biggest dinner party in Western New York,” Leslie Zemsky said.

Food Truck Tuesday runs from 5-8 pm every Tuesday until August 29 (with the exception of 4th of July)

On top of Food Truck Tuesday, Live at Larkin kicks off Wednesday, June 7 right in Larkin Square. You can expect free admission and parking, with over a dozen musical guests over the summer.

