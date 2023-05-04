Food Truck Thursdays will return to Niagara Square May 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2023 season of Food Truck Thursdays will return to Niagara Square on May 4.

"It's that time of year again when we kick off another great season of Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Square," Brown said. "Buffalo's lively and diverse good truck industry is always sure to please. We invite the Downtown lunch crowd, residents, and visitors to show their continued support by taking part in this popular summer-time event."

This season, 22 food trucks will take part in the program. The food trucks will rotate and participate every Thursday, from May through October.

The following trucks will be featured during the season kick-off:



Breezy Bowls

Lukas Latin Kitchen

Maria's Bene Cibo

Street Cafe

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

Tomaso's

This is the first year Breezy Bowls and Lukas Latin Kitchen will participate in Food Truck Thursdays.