'Food Truck Thursdays' to take place at Northland Workforce Training Center throughout August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Northland Workforce Training Center announced it will host "Food Truck Thursdays" beginning August 10 and on Thursdays through the rest of the month.

"Food Truck Thursdays promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. Delight your taste buds with an array of delectable cuisines from our rotating lineup of food trucks featuring favorites like Cater 2U Kitchen, TinyThai, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Sun Cuisines, Fat Bob's Smokehouse, The Maine Bite,Dat Burger Guy, Will Barbecue, and Sassy Sips. Each week will bring fresh and exciting new options for your dining pleasure," a release says.

The Northland Workforce Training Center is located at 683 Northland Avenue and the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 10, August 17, August 24, and August 31.

In addition to the food trucks, there will also be live music and family-friendly entertainment and activities.

