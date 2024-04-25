Food Truck Thursdays to return Niagara Square in Buffalo on May 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced Food Truck Thursdays will return to Niagara Square on May 2.

Organizers said 24 food trucks will take part in the program on a rotating basis this year. This includes four new vendors — Islands Hawaiian BBQ, Tiny Thai, Viola’s Submarines and World of Desserts.

Food Truck Thursdays will take place weekly from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 17, except for July 4.

“In partnership with the Buffalo Common Council, we look forward to welcoming Food Truck Thursdays back to Niagara Square. For almost ten years, this great, weekly event continues to offer the City and downtown workforce a diverse sampling of food options from some of the best food trucks in our community. I want to thank this year’s participating food truck vendors for bringing the community and food together in an upbeat, fun and positive atmosphere." - Mayor Byron Brown

Below is the full list of food trucks participating in the program this year:

