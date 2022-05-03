Food Truck Thursdays set to return to Niagara Square in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another season of Food Truck Thursdays is set to kickoff in Niagara Square in Buffalo Thursday.
Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Common Council announced 20 participating food trucks will take part in the program this year which will take place every Thursday from May through October from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Participating food trucks:
- Anderson’s
- Carnivorous
- Coyote Café
- Fat Bob’s
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Just Pizza
- K Café
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Maria’s Bene Cibo
- Mineo & Sapio Street Eats
- Pizza Amore
- Polish Villa
- Street Café
- Sun Roll
- Sweet Lisa
- The Blend
- The Cereal Spot
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie Bite
- Tomaso’s
Food Truck Thursdays began in 2015 as a pilot program in an effort to provide office workers and visitors to Downtown Buffalo with additional food options