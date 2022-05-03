Food Truck Thursdays set to return to Niagara Square in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another season of Food Truck Thursdays is set to kickoff in Niagara Square in Buffalo Thursday.

Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Common Council announced 20 participating food trucks will take part in the program this year which will take place every Thursday from May through October from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating food trucks:



Anderson’s

Carnivorous

Coyote Café

Fat Bob’s

Green Acres Ice Cream

Just Pizza

K Café

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Maria’s Bene Cibo

Mineo & Sapio Street Eats

Pizza Amore

Polish Villa

Street Café

Sun Roll

Sweet Lisa

The Blend

The Cereal Spot

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

Tomaso’s

Food Truck Thursdays began in 2015 as a pilot program in an effort to provide office workers and visitors to Downtown Buffalo with additional food options