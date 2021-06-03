Food Truck Thursdays set to kick off fourth season in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Food Truck Thursdays event is returning to Niagara Falls for its fourth season.

The City of Niagara Falls announced the schedule for this year's series Wednesday.

"This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy food in a great atmosphere," said Mayor Robert Restaino. "We've got a great lineup this year for food and entertainment, and we're looking forward to this event continuing to grow in the years to come."

The food trucks will be located at the Niagara Falls Train Station at 825 Depot Avenue West from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday, beginning June 3, through August 26.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed according to the current New York State guidance.

Below is the full truck lineup for Food Truck Thursdays this summer:



June 3: Pizza Amore, 42 North Brewing Company

June 10: Steaksters, 42 North Brewing Company

June 17: Fat Bobs, 42 North Brewing Company

June 24: Lloyd Taco, 42 North Brewing Company

July 1: Dirty Bird

July 8: Steaksters

July 15: Fat Bobs

July 22: Mother Cluckers

July 29: Lloyd Taco

August 5: Dirty Bird

August 12: Fat Bobs

August 19: Mother Cluckers

August 26: J&L BBQ

Full summer entertainment lineup:

