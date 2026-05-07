Food Truck Thursdays return to Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A summertime tradition returns to Downtown Buffalo as Food Truck Thursdays kicks off in Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo on May 7.

Food Truck Thursdays, now in its 11th season, will take place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from May 7 through October 15 in Niagara Square.

Organizers said this year’s season includes 29 participating vendors, which will rotate throughout the season on a three-week schedule. The weekly lineups will be announced on the city's social media channels and website.

“Food Truck Thursdays are a tradition we’re looking to continue building on as part of our downtown programming. It brings energy to Niagara Square, supports local small businesses, and gives people a reason to get outside and enjoy downtown Buffalo during the warmer months.” - Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan

Opening day vendors for May 7 include:



Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

Kings & Queens Ice Cream

Mad Sauces

Pudgy Potatoes

Sun Roll

TCB Food Truck

The Cheesy Chick

Tomaso’s

Viola’s Submarines

The full list of vendors for the 2026 season includes:

