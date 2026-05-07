Food Truck Thursdays return to Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A summertime tradition returns to Downtown Buffalo as Food Truck Thursdays kicks off in Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo on May 7.
Food Truck Thursdays, now in its 11th season, will take place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from May 7 through October 15 in Niagara Square.
Organizers said this year’s season includes 29 participating vendors, which will rotate throughout the season on a three-week schedule. The weekly lineups will be announced on the city's social media channels and website.
“Food Truck Thursdays are a tradition we’re looking to continue building on as part of our downtown programming. It brings energy to Niagara Square, supports local small businesses, and gives people a reason to get outside and enjoy downtown Buffalo during the warmer months.”
- Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan
Opening day vendors for May 7 include:
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
- Kings & Queens Ice Cream
- Mad Sauces
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Sun Roll
- TCB Food Truck
- The Cheesy Chick
- Tomaso’s
- Viola’s Submarines
The full list of vendors for the 2026 season includes:
- Anderson’s
- Breezy Bowls
- Dimples Pancakes
- Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles
- Edgy Vegy
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Island Mike’s Grille
- Just Pizza & Wing Co.
- KCafe
- Kings & Queens Ice Cream
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Laura Lees’ BBQ (new for 2026)
- Mad Sauces
- Maria’s Bene Cibo
- Mineo & Sapio Street Eats
- Pizza Amore
- Polish Villa
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Sun Roll
- Sweets Food Truck (new for 2026)
- TCB Tacos
- The Blend
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie Bite
- Tiny Thai
- Tomaso’s
- Viola’s Submarines
- World of Desserts