BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food Truck Thursday is back in Niagara Square today as the City of Buffalo celebrates its 193rd birthday.

The pre-birthday bash runs from 11-2pm with several popular food trucks including Fat Bob's, The Cheesy Chick, Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles and more.

Buffalo officially became a city on April 20th 1832.