Food Network star and Canisius College graduate Anne Burrell dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food Network star Anne Burrell has died at the age of 55.

According to the Scripps News Group, the New York Police Department told CNN officers found a woman unconscious when they went to an address linked to Burrell on Tuesday morning. EMTs pronounced the individual dead. Burrell's family confirmed her death in a statement to Food Network. Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death.

Burrell spent time in Western New York. She graduated from Canisius College in 1991 with a degree in Communications and English.

Burrell is known for shows like Worst Cooks in America, Iron Chef America and Chef Wanted.