Food Network star and Canisius College graduate Anne Burrell dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food Network star Anne Burrell has died at the age of 55.

According to the Scripps News Group, the New York Police Department told CNN officers found a woman unconscious when they went to an address linked to Burrell on Tuesday morning. EMTs pronounced the individual dead. Burrell's family confirmed her death in a statement to Food Network. Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death.

Burrell spent time in Western New York. She graduated from Canisius College in 1991 with a degree in Communications and English.

Burrell is known for shows like Worst Cooks in America, Iron Chef America and Chef Wanted.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
