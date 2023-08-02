Food Court Skatepark celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a five year building process, the Food Court Skatepark at McKinley Mall celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"We worked through different mall ownerships, an auction, a pandemic" said Weldon Jones, Owner of Food Court Skatepark. "It caused us to have to keep restarting, but we just kept movng forward."

Jones hopes this park can serve as an outlet during the winter months for avid skateboarders to keep doing what they love. Not only is he hoping to help out fellow skaters, but he hopes that the park can be a new staple in the community.

"That's everything I wanted", Jones said. "It's for the community".

While the park's primary use will be for skateboarding, rolling blading and scooters, Jones plans to use the park as a The park is going to serve as a multipurpose space by hosting events.

The park will be open 7 days a week with 2 sessions a day ranging from 12PM to 4PM and 5PM to 9PM.