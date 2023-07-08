Food and fun on the menu in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Food and fun are on the menu in the heart of Buffalo.

It's the Taste of Buffalo.

Organizers call it the biggest two-day food festival in the country.

Preparations for the 40th annual Taste of Buffalo have been going on for weeks, if not months, for many of the restaurants taking part.

This all began with 22 restaurants on Main Street back in 1984, and since then has blossomed and moved to its current site along Delaware Avenue from City Hall to Chippewa Street.

Now some 40 restaurants and food trucks take part in this event.

We want to remind you if you're driving around this weekend, the area where the festival is taking place is closed to traffic.

The Taste of Buffalo continues Sunday from 11 to 7.

