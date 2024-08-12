Food, admission and ride deal savings this week at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW — This week has a lot of great savings for the fair, and it starts with Taste of the Fair on Monday!

Taste of the Fair (Monday) : On Monday only you can go up to the more than 120 concessions and get a sample of their food for $3. All options are listed here.

Fairtacular Shopper's Day (Tuesday): For Tuesday only you can score discounted deals from many vendors.

Share Your Fair Gate Discount Day (Wednesday) : New this year at the fair is this deal that will save you $15 on admission. It's active only on Wednesday, August 14. Two admission tickets will cost you $30. This pricing will only be available online and at the gate on August 14 and the tickets are only valid that day.