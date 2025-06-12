'Food 4 Paws' gets $10,000 grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York organization is getting a boost to help you make ends meet on your pet food.

The non-profit Bailey and Friends is giving Food 4 Paws a $10,000 grant to help address pet food insecurity.

Food 4 Paws says it plans to use the money to buy dry cat food and send it out to 33 pantries across Western New York.

The organization says this grant is crucial as a report shows more than **half** of pet owners who face pet food insecurity nationwide think about giving up their pet because of the cost.

"Nobody wants to make the decision to surrender their dog or cat so that's where we come in and say 'Look we're going to give you enough to keep your pet at home.'" Jackie Blachowski from WNY Food 4 Paws said. "Especiallly the elderly, that's their children, that's their family. None of us would want to give up a pet."

If you need help getting pet food, you can find a full list of pantries here.