Following fog delay, Buffalo Waterfront Air Show offering Sunday entry for Saturday attendees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show was delayed due to fog, organizers are offering Saturday ticket holders the chance to attend again on Sunday in order to get the full experience.

In a statement from the Air Show twitter, they said the delayed show was due to the safety of pilots and attendees, which is why the show was also abbreviated as well.

As for the ticket information related to Sunday, that is explained below as per the statement:

"We are inviting all Saturday VIP and General Admission ticket holders to come back and experience the show tomorrow as General Admission guests. Please bring your Saturday June 19th Air Show Ticket to tomorrow’s (June 20th) show and your car will be admitted into either the General Admission Parking Lot or along Fuhrmann Blvd, space dependent."

The Air Show asks that you bring your digital or printed ticket to gain access to the space. Any further correspondence will be done via email to all Saturday ticket holders.