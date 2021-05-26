Following Artpark announcement, where do other venues stand in reopening plans?

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The amphitheater at art park has looked this empty for a while now.

"It's kind of hard to believe that we haven't had a concert on the amphitheater stage since august of 2019," Dave Wedekindt, VP of Concerts & Marketing, said.

Soon, live music will return with Artpark announcing that concerts will resume this summer; 500 people allowed, all must be vaccinated.

"We cannot wait for the day when everyone is allowed at all of our events," Sonia Clark, President of Artpark, said. "That is our goal that is our mission."

Artpark is the first local concert venue to decide for only vaccinated attendees. We reached out to other Western New York venues to see if this announcement changed their plans.

Shakespeare In Delaware Park

They won't require vaccinations, instead holding two free smaller productions. One is a 45-minute walking journey, and walking tours with smaller groups of people. all wearing masks and socially distant. The other will be a touring production on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays July 9th through August 21. Reservations will be required for these. Information can be found at the link here.

The Palace Theatre in Lockport

The Palace Theatre in Lockport is also allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated people to watch shows, but all must be masked. They say this is subject to change soon, where they would allow vaccinated people to stop wearing masks via the honor system. Seating is socially distant and currently around 400 people in total are allowed in (performers and audience).

BPO and Kleinhans Music Hall

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Kleinhans Music Hall also are not changing its policies. The BPO is asking for proof of a recent negative diagnostic test within 72-hours of a performance or proof of a vaccine.

Following the announcement that Artpark is allowing concertgoers that are vaccinated, they say there could be more concert announcements in the future.

"I'm excited to be able to share more shows and I think there is even more to come," Wedekindt said.