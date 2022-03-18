Flying high into spring-like weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Patrick's Day is a day for all things green, but when the sky was as blue as it was on Thursday, for some, it's time to fly.

“Beautiful air up there, nice and smooth not a worry in the world,” said Chris Brennan.

Brennan and his friend fly a paramotor over the Outer Harbor whenever the weather is nice.

You did not need to be thousands of feet in the air to enjoy a day like Thursday.

With COVID-19 numbers way down and most restrictions lifted, people were enjoying a fresh start to spring-like weather in Western New York.

In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions really began right around St. Patrick's Day, two years later, with some nice weather, it is a green light for larger celebrations.