Flying Bison Brewing Company brands sold to Hamburg Brewing Company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FX Matt Brewing Company announced the sale of Flying Bison Brewing Company brands to Hamburg Brewing Company.

According a release, the sale transfers ownership of the Flying Bison brand family, including all associated recipes and trademarks, to Hamburg Brewing.

“Flying Bison has deep roots in Buffalo’s brewing history, and we’re proud of the role we played in supporting and sustaining that heritage over the past 15 years. Hamburg Brewing is a respected and community-focused craft brewery with a strong presence in Western New York. We’re confident they’re the right partner to carry the Flying Bison legacy forward.” - Fred Matt, President and CEO of FX Matt Brewing Company

Hamburg Brewing Company will produce and distribute Flying Bison’s signature beers but the Flying Bison Taproom will close following its final day of service on November 29, 2025.