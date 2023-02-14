Flower shops gearing up for last-minute rush as Valentine's Day approaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "It's been a madhouse in here!"

That was the reaction of Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market owner, Maureen Bartley, regarding the number of customers visiting her flower shop on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day.

With V-Day in just a couple of hours, many Buffalonians were out at flower shops, including Maureen's, buying last-minute bouquets for their special someone.

Customer Mike Oneill, visited Maureen's on February 13, in search of flowers for his wife.

"Oh I just like to get 'em done early," Oneill joked. "Don't want them to run out tomorrow when I get the pretty ones."

Maureen's, which is located on Ellicott Street in Downtown Buffalo, saw an influx of customers looking buy to flowers Monday afternoon. Bartley says that the shop has been hectic all day, to say the least.

"We've been going crazy all day long, the phones, the internet, and on the floor."

Bartley also said the weather on February 13 impacted the number of customers visiting the shop as well. "We're definitely breaking records this year. What's really different about it is it's a very nice day outside, and we're very blessed that we don't have to worry about flowers being cold," Bartley said.

And if you're looking to buy flowers on Valentine's Day, Bartley says the shop will be open, but the lines to purchase will be out the door and down the block.