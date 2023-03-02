Florida man sentenced to 29 years in prison, produced child pornography in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Florida man will serve 29 years in prison after asking five Western New York teenage girls to produce child pornography for him.

The defendant, 33-year-old Andrew Lynch, communicated with five teenage girls via Facebook Messenger between April and May 2018 with the intent to have them produce child pornography. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old.

After Lynch threatened and coerced the girls, they sent him a number of images and videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The girls also engaged in video chats with Lynch where they engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

During the communication, Lynch posted pornographic images of the girls on Facebook in an effort to coerce them into sending more sexually explicit images and videos.

