Florida man hopes his TV ads will spur efforts to re-open the U.S.-Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Florida man is hoping his national TV ads will spur efforts to re-open the U.S.-Canada border.

“Sometime it’s got to end, and the time for it to end is now,” said John Evans.

Evans paid $1,700 for the first ad to be made. He say to run them, it cost more than $2,000.

The ads, which were shown in Buffalo, Detroit and Washington State share the stories of some who are dealing with the border closure.

“I’m going to run ads until the cows come home,” Evans said.

Evans joins the many people across the United States who are separated from Canadian property or lived ones.

“I’ve been getting response from all over the country,” he said.

Evans says his ads are now being picked up in Canada.

“It’s immoral when a couple is engaged and one lives here in Buffalo and one lives across the border they can’t see each other,” he said.

The border is closed to all non-essential travelers now through June 21.

“Prime Minister has said he wants a 75% vaccination rate,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “The problem is Canada doesn’t produce a dose of vaccine.”

Higgins has been pushing for the border to open. Canada’s current vaccination rate is 4.6%. In Toronto, the city announced 65% of eligible adults there have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, you should be able to go visit your property, be reunited with a loved one,” said Higgins. “There’s no reason why that border should not open for those people who are vaccinated.

Evans says, he’s not backing down.

“They’re going to run out of road before I run out of ads.”

