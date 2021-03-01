Florida man arraigned in Erie County court on rape, predatory sexual assault charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Florida man was arraigned in Erie County court Friday on an indictment charging him with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of rape in the first degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says it is alleged that 57-year-old Rafael A. Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida engaged in sexual intercourse with two child victims who were under the age of 13 at a location in the city of Buffalo on April 20, 2017.

In early October of 2020 Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located in Jacksonville, Florida and refused to waive extradition after his arrest. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office secured a warrant from the Governor’s Office and Rodriguez was brought to Erie County to be prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

He was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been schedule at this time.

If convicted on all charges Rodriguez faces a max of 25 years to life in prison.