Florida fugitive arrested following standoff in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, NY (WKBW) — A Niagara County man, wanted on felony warrants in Florida, is now facing even more charges after police say he barricaded himself inside his home in the Town of Wheatfield.

Sheriff's deputies say they tried to arrest 53-year-old Daniel Couturiaux outside that home on Krueger Road Thursday morning.

Authorities say they tried to use a taser when the suspect tried to flee, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect and a woman barricaded themselves inside.

Both eventually came out peacefully.

Couturiaux and the woman inside were charged with obstructing governmental administration.

Police say there are active felony warrants out for Couturiaux in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He remains in custody pending extradition to Volusia County in Florida.