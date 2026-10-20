Florida driver killed in Lockport crash involving concrete truck

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Florida driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a concrete truck on Bartz and Rapids Road in Lockport on Monday.

According to New York State Police, a Jeep stopped on Bartz Road and entered the intersection at Rapids Road, into the path of a concrete truck.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, 58-year-old Angel J. Reyes of Haines City, Florida, was taken to ECMC and later died. A 50-year-old passenger was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The 35-year-old driver of the concrete truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.