Flo Rida to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 11

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Flo Rida performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 25, 2023
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flo Rida is set to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 11.

The Grammy-nominated musician is best known for his hits such as "Low," "Right Round," and "My House."

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

Other paid concerts that have been announced include:

  • August 10 — Fitz and the Tantrums
  • August 13 — Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd
  • August 15 —Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth

Free concerts that have been announced include:

  • August 9 — Chubby Checker
  • August 17 — The Guess Who
  • August 18 — The Spinners

You can find more information here.

