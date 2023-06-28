Flight delays causing passengers to be stuck in WNY for hours, even days

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather was to blame for travel troubles around the country Tuesday, as thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed due to severe storms slam the East Coast.

Some of this includes nation's busiest airports like Newark, Denver International and LAX, but flight cancellations are also causing problems for folks here at home who are traveling ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with a few people who are now stranded at the airport or in Western New York and shows us when they can expect to get on their way.

According to an National bout 20 flights were delayed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

You can see the airport's website has a number of flights either canceled or delayed.

Flights heading out to New York, Newark and Boston just to name a few.

A few unlucky passengers have been stranded for three hours and another for three days.

Cancellation after cancellation is not the news passengers were expecting to hear Tuesday afternoon, as they set for their next destination.

Folks like Jerry Baar were visiting a friend in Ellicotville, and was heading back home to Sarasota, Florida via Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory for Monday and Tuesday for several major cities.

"My flight's been delayed three hours," Jerry Baar told Kassahun. "My plane that is scheduled for my Southwest Flight is still stuck in Baltimore, due to bad weather in Baltimore."

That is the information he learned from FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website that lets you know when and where your assigned plane is leaving from.

Based on the forecasted weather conditions for the cities and dates below, Southwest Airlines has disrupted flights for the following cities for Monday and Tuesday.

Baar added, "I was supposed to arrive at 6:40 and now it's 9:40 and I have an hour drive from Sarasota to Tampa."

The latest he is expecting to get home is midnight.

Baar said this is not the worst flight cancellation situation he has experienced.

He explained, "Many times over the years. Most recently, I couldn't make it back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Christmas. There was a blizzard there, airport shut down and never made it home for Christmas but at least I was at home."

You think that's bad?

Ranosia Tyson's united airlines flight has been flat out canceled. The earliest she can find a flight out of Buffalo airport to Atlanta is not until three days.

"It's until Friday. There is no other connecting flights to go back to Atlanta so I have to wait until Friday to get back home," Ranosia Tyson said.

She was visiting family in Rochester for a graduation, and was looking forward to seeing her two young boys when she returned to home to Atlanta.

"Heading back to Rochester. I am waiting on my sister to come pick me up now. I miss my babies so I definitely want to get back to them," she explained.