FL!P Circus will debut at Walden Galleria this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FL!P Circus will bring its 2023 tour to Buffalo for the first time this summer from July 7 to July 16.

The circus, which will take place at Walden Galleria, will feature an assembly of international acts.

Acts include the Bello Sisters an Italian trio of acrobats, Carolina Vasquez, a Mexican trapeze artist, and the Super Tumblers, a fast-paced group of acrobats.

Showtimes for the circus will begin at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For tickets and more information, click here.