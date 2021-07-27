Five teens indicted on 205 charges including rape, burglary and kidnapping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A grand jury has indicted five teenagers for 205 felony charges including rape, burglary and kidnapping, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The teens are accused of forcibly entering a home around 8 p.m., on the West Side of Buffalo, in September 2020, and "raping and forcibly engaging in sexual conduct" with an 11-year-old girl, who was home alone. The suspects ran away when the victim’s mother returned home and allegedly stole a cell phone. The victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, according to officials.

District Attorney John Flynn provided the following in regards to the first incident:

Bryce J. Baker, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:



Three counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (Class “A-II” felonies)

Two counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Four counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

The 13-year-old juvenile offender was charged with the following offenses:



Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to the district attorney, in November 2020, around 7 p.m., it is alleged that a 16-year-old girl entered a vehicle with Sabtow and two juvenile suspects, who then drove her to Potomac Park instead of the intended destination, and then are accused of forcibly raping the victim.

After the alleged sexual assault, the suspects and victim are accused of driving to another location, where they were met by Baker and another teen. Prosecutors allege that the teens then drove the victim to West Ferry Street, near Broderick Park, where they forcibly raped the victim again.

The teens the allegedly drove to a location on Dart Street, where they "forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the victim."

Investigators say the victim was allegedly "held against her will in a garage for several hours before she was able to escape." The district attorney says a Good Samaritan was able to help the victim before she was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The district attorney's office provided the following information in regards to the second incident:

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

Six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Sixteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Bryce J. Baker, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

Six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Thirteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

A 13-year-old juvenile offender, who was also charged for his alleged involvement in the West Side burglary and sexual assault, was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Seven counts of Predatory Sexual Assault (Class “A-II” felonies)

Sixteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Another 14-year-old juvenile offender was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Sixteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

A 19-year-old defendant, who is wanted on the indictment warrant, was charged with the following offenses:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Fourteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

“These five teenagers are accused of committing two of the most brazen and violent sexual assaults that have been prosecuted by my office’s Special Victims Unit, resulting in one of the highest count indictments that has been handed down by a Grand Jury in recent years in Erie County. I am shocked by the ages of these young men who are accused of raping these two children. I am committed to obtaining justice for these victims,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Sabtow, Baker and two juvenile offenders were remanded without bail. If convicted of all charges, the 19-year-old defendants face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney also says orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.