Five people charged after alleged assault of a Buffalo police officer on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — Five people have been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a Buffalo police officer after attempting to break up an unlawful gathering Saturday.

Police said Carlos Martinez Rosario, 40, of Buffalo, was charged with the following:



One count of assault on a police officer

One count of resisting arrest

One count of obstruction of governmental administration

One count of inciting to riot

One count of unlawful assembly

Two counts of disorderly conduct

Four other people, 28-year-old Graciela Sexto, 39-year-old Maria Martinez, 43-year-old Pedro DeJesus and 53-year-old Enrique Sexto, all from Buffalo, were charged with disorderly conduct.

According to Buffalo police, officers attempted to break up an unlawful gathering on the 500 block of Niagara Street on Saturday when a crowd allegedly interfered with the officers.

One man allegedly placed his hands on an officer before grabbing another officer's duty belt and removing a magazine from the belt. Officers handcuffed the man while the crowd continued to interfere.

One officer was allegedly struck in the head with a bottle and was treated for a concussion, and another officer suffered a broken hand. Both officers were treated and released from ECMC.