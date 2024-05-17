Five officers, one social worker hurt in alleged inmate attack at Wende Correctional Facility

ALDEN, N.Y. — An inmate at Wende Correctional Facility is accused of attempting to sexually assault a social worker and injuring the social worker and five officers.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said the 30-year-old inmate is serving a 15-year sentence, is accused of exposing himself and attempting to sexually assault the social worker during a counseling session on May 1.

According to NYSCOPBA, during the session the inmate had both hands under the table and was fidgeting around. The counselor allegedly told the inmate to put his hands on the table and he partially complied and put one hand on the table. The inmate is accused of standing up exposing himself and grabbing the counselor by the neck. The counselor fell backward and hit her head and neck on the floor.

Officers responded to the room and one put the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. The inmate allegedly fought back and didn't become compliant until he was put in restraints.

NYSCOPBA said five officers and a social worker were injured in the attack.

The social worker was treated by medical staff at the facility for neck, head and arm injuries and transported to ECMC for further treatment. Four officers were treated for shoulder, foot, elbow and knee injuries and went to ECMC for further treatment. The officer who was initially attacked was transported by ambulance to ECMC with head, facial and rib injuries.

The inmate is now being held at the Attica Correctional Facility.