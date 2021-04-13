Five Hutchinson Central Tech students get top scores in national leadership competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Through the many challenges that faced high school students over the past year, five Buffalo Schools students kept fighting to ultimately reach their goal.

The Hutchinson Technical Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Team will compete in the National Leadership Bowl Championship in Washington, D.C.

Out of 1,511 competitors, Hutchinson Tech's team earned top scores.

"I wanted to kind of like further challenge myself by doing this, and we have a great team," said Anusha Adhikari.

"I'm just excited that we go to get to the Nationals, and I'm not really looking to win or anything, it's the experience that I'm looking forward to," said Noor Albadri.

"I think it's amazing that as a team we were able to get this far, I'm like very proud of all of us," said LawBah Htoo.

Needless to say, competing over Zoom and in a pandemic took a lot time and effort.

"You would either study with someone who's studying the same this as you and quiz each other. Or we would all take one test like a practice test," said Zoe Schenk.

"I love how this competition is based off of leadership. I'm very proud of us especially since everything was virtual," said MahNer Soe.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds of the competition, they're tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, and leadership skills.

"They're absolutely amazing. They're committed, I don't have to do anything - I just give them the instructions. They're self-starters, they're self-motivated," said First Sgt. Stephen Frazier, Army Instructor at Hutch Tech JROTC.

The Championship will take place on the campus of The Catholic University of America, July 19 through 23 - a week Hutch Tech will undoubtedly make Buffalo proud.