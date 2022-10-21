Five companies receive $1 million in 43North startup competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five companies receive $1 million Thursday as winners of the 43North eighth annual startup competition.
The winners of the 2022 43North Competition:
- Agape Wellness - Rochester, N.Y
- AMPAworks - Santa Monica, CA
- Mod Tech Labs - Austin, TX
- Otrafy - Chicago, IL
- Phood - New York, NY
These five companies will relocate to Buffalo and work out of the 43North headquarters at the Seneca One Tower.
The winners will also have access to 43North's mentors, a network of potential investors and connections to local customers.