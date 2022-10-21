Watch Now
Five companies receive $1 million in 43North startup competition

Posted at 11:21 PM, Oct 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five companies receive $1 million Thursday as winners of the 43North eighth annual startup competition.

The winners of the 2022 43North Competition:

These five companies will relocate to Buffalo and work out of the 43North headquarters at the Seneca One Tower.
The winners will also have access to 43North's mentors, a network of potential investors and connections to local customers.

