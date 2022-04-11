Five children killed in Potter County house fire

GENESEE TOWNSHIP (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State Police say it is investigating a house fire that killed five children, and severely injured two adults.

Troopers responded to a home on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, as well as multiple other fire departments from New York and Pennsylvania, were at the scene.

Fire officials say the five children were not able to get out of the house. The two adults were able to get out of the home, but were seriously injured trying to rescue the children, according to authorities.

The two adults were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing but there isn't anything suspicious about the blaze. The fire started in the basement of the home.

Pennsylvania State Police has not yet released the names of any of the victims involved.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by someone who says they're a friend of the family.