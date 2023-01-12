Five arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit, four defendants 18 and younger

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that five individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit with police.

At 12:34 a.m. early Wednesday morning, Niagara Falls Sheriff Deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento that had been stolen out of Buffalo.

When the deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, a vehicle pursuit began throughout the town of Wheatfield and the city of North Tonawanda. Deputies were able to get the vehicle to a stop once it returned to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

After an investigation, the following arrests were made:

18-year-old Amerika D. Dinkins, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

20-year-old Davon Grey, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of governmental administration.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with criminal possession of stolen property

A 16-year-old girl was charged with criminal possession of stolen property

Both Dinkins and Grey were arranged in CAP court and released on their own recognizance. The juvenile defendants were released to the custody of their parents.

The 16-year-old girl was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Youth Part Court. Both 15-year-old juveniles will be given a later date to report to the Niagara Probation Department.