Fitz and The Tantrums to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 10

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced Fitz and The Tantrums will perform at the fair on August 10.

"We are excited to welcome Fitz and the Tantrums to the Erie County Fair. Their music is infectious and their live shows are truly unforgettable. This is a rare opportunity to see them perform live and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the show." - Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

Organizers previously announced rising country music artist Bailey Zimmerman will perform at the fair on August 15.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

