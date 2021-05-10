Watch
Fitz and the Tantrums to perform at Artpark on July 6

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Fitz and The Tantrums perform during Concerts In Your Car on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Fitz and The Tantrums
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:37:19-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fitz and the Tantrums, with special guest Colony House, will perform at Artpark July 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The concert is part of Tuesdays in the Park presented by M&T Bank.

Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10:00 a.m. here and will only be available in groups of four until further notice.

  • Front of Stage (standing room only): $45
  • General Admission Bowl (standing room only): $35
  • General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

Artpark says ticket prices include facility fee and additional fees will apply for online orders, the prices will increase by $5 on July 4.

In a statement, Artpark says all participants must follow NYS COVID-19 guidelines and show proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID test.

"Artpark is committed to keeping all visitors, employees, and artists safe and continues to work closely with New York State officials to revise and implement health and safety protocols. At this time, all activities are subject to New York State COVID-19 Guidelines requiring social distancing, use of approved face coverings, and other safety measures enforced at the time of the event. Please note that all participants must show proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test and complete a basic COVID-19 health screening/questionnaire."

