BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — On Thursday afternoon, you can get a workout in the Buffalo Sabres' home.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is hosting its 'Fitness on the Rink' event at 5:15 at the Keybank Center.

There will be several classes including spinning and yoga.

It's free to attend but you do have to sign up in advance. You can do so here.