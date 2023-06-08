Fitness fundraiser to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and honor North Tonawanda grad

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday morning a fitness class will be held to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Western and Central New York. The $40 training session starts at 11 a.m. at F45 Black Rock, located on the fourth floor of 166 Chandler Street in Buffalo.

You can sign up here.

The event is organized by F45 member Carly Kennedy. Her brother Ryan died in 2006 after a two-year battle with Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

"Anything that I can do to help LLS, and anyone battling a blood cancer, or their family or caregivers, it at least helps keeps Ryan's memory here," explained Kennedy.

Gift cards will be raffled off at the event, along with a free month to F45.

"One thing about [Ryan] is he never wanted me or my parents, or anyone else, to stop living their lives, because he was battling this," said Kennedy.

