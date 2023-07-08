Fisher Price inclusive casting call in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of children showed up for a very important meeting Saturday morning, with one thing on the agenda: to play as much as possible.

It was a casting call for Fisher Price at Gigi's Playhouse in Buffalo.

This is a chance for parents to learn about the opportunities for kids at Fisher Price, like testing toys before they hit shelves or taking some pictures and see their face on the packaging.

Fisher Price is also working on making toys more accessible for kids of all backgrounds and abilities.

There are still spots on the cast and play crew.

Any child five or under can test toys, or have their face on a package, and don't feel left out moms and dads, they need parent models too.