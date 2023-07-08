Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fisher Price inclusive casting call in Buffalo

Models selected could end up with picture on packaging
Dozens of children showed up for a very important meeting Saturday morning, with one thing on the agenda: to play as much as possible.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 18:58:40-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of children showed up for a very important meeting Saturday morning, with one thing on the agenda: to play as much as possible.

It was a casting call for Fisher Price at Gigi's Playhouse in Buffalo.

This is a chance for parents to learn about the opportunities for kids at Fisher Price, like testing toys before they hit shelves or taking some pictures and see their face on the packaging.

Fisher Price is also working on making toys more accessible for kids of all backgrounds and abilities.

There are still spots on the cast and play crew.

Any child five or under can test toys, or have their face on a package, and don't feel left out moms and dads, they need parent models too.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!