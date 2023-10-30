‘First time we’ve ever gotten together’: WNY youth flag football leagues team up for ‘Pro Bowl’ game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday, four different flag football leagues from Buffalo, Grand Island and Williamsville brought their very best girls and boys to Mulroy Park in South Buffalo for an all-star game.

The WNY Flag Football Pro Bowl featured roughly 100 3rd through 8th grade students.

“Now this is the first time we’ve ever gotten together, agreed on the rules, and got everyone organized,” said event organizer Russ Kingsbury.

WKBW The WNY Flag Football Pro Bowl featured roughly 100 of the best 3rd through 8th graders in the area.

Kingsbury hopes to make this ‘Pro Bowl’ a yearly tradition with even more kids next year.

If you are looking to sign up your son or daughter to play in one of the four leagues, you can do so below:

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Williamsville) https://www.buffalofca.org/flag-football

https://www.buffalofca.org/flag-football Get Every Kid in the Game (Houghton Park) https://everykidsports.org/nflflag/

https://everykidsports.org/nflflag/ Impact Sports (Grand Island) http://cornerstonechurch.life/sports-ministry/impact-flag-football

http://cornerstonechurch.life/sports-ministry/impact-flag-football Youth Advantage (Buffalo) https://www.facebook.com/people/Youth-Advantage-Buffalo/100064728307140/?locale=hi_IN&paipv=0&eav=Afbj6RSMS8RAH97p4CwjnBwphG_YOEd2AjzXUMO-bFzh7wCFxFcO5a3HM-UOx7XKUQI&_rdr

Lyla Kulinksi is just 12-years-old and started her football career early.

“I really like football,” Lyla said. “It’s just that I didn’t want to get hit and hurt, so flag football is the alternative.”

WKBW Lyla Kulinski listening to her coach choose a play during the WNY Flag Football Pro Bowl.

Lyla’s league doesn’t just encourage girls to join… It’s required.

“Teams are co-ed, part of the requirements is to have at least two girls on all team,” Kingsbury said. “Flag football is so popular with the girls right now. It’s a great thing.”

She plays flag football, which has just as much action as tackle football, but for the people that don’t want to be hit.

“In tackle you’ll get injured a lot, like my brother he plays tackle football, he’s the QB and he hurt his knee,” said Lyla’s teammate Jordan Quinones.

It’s great for the parents who worry their kid could get hurt playing in a tackle football league.

“I don’t let my son play full tackle, so this is really it, and he loves it so much,” said Melissa Wilkinson.

“Flag football is fun,” said Liz Colosimo. “It’s not so dangerous, so you don’t stress out, but they have a really great time.”