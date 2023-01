BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Slow Roll Buffalo beginning its winter rides on Saturday to help support blizzard victims.

The Snow Roll left from Mister Sizzles on Connecticut Street.

Slow Roll is expanding its series of wintertime events beyond bicycling, to include a book club, snowshoeing and more.

All winter gatherings will include a donation drive for warm clothing, socks and underwear, baby and feminine supplies as well as cash.