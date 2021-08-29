Watch
First Shake Shack in Western New York projected to come to Angola in 2024

Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 29, 2021
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular nationwide burger chain is projected to open its first location in Western New York in the next few years.

According to the Thruway service area construction map, Shake Shack is projected to open at the Angola Service Area by March 2024.

Construction at the Angola Service Area is set to begin in January 2023.

Currently the closest Shake Shack to Buffalo is in Beachwood, Ohio, just east of Cleveland and about a 2 hour and 45 minute drive.

Back in 2018 Shake Shack said they had no current plans for Buffalo, but didn't rule out opening a location in Western New York in the future.

