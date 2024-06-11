Watch Now
First 'Rise Culinary Workforce Development' students graduate from program

The first group of Feedmore WNY's 'Rise Culinary Workforce Development' students graduate from free 14-week course.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Feedmore WNY is celebrating a major milestone.

The first group of students in its "Rise Culinary Workforce Development" program graduated on Monday.

The program is a free 14-week course, offering adults hands-on experiences in a commercial kitchen. Students can earn certifications and life skills, including resume writing and financial literacy.

"Basically breaking down barriers and helping people get a second chance," said Allie Demers, program instructor for the Rise Culinary Program. "This program is our culinary program. We taught a lot of life skills, as well as cooking, baking, menu planning, sanitation. We had a lot of fun."

This is part of Feedmore WNY's new "Culinary and Food Manufacturing" program.

