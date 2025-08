ANGOLA, NY (WKBW) — First responders had to use ropes to rescue 7 people from a vehicle that slid down a 150 foot embankment and landed on its roof.

This happened around 11 o'clock Sunday morning near the Angola Service Area of the New York State Thruway.

Everyone in the vehicle was taken to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

We don't know their names and conditions at this point.