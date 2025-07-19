Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First responders hone skills in event of aviation emergency in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — First responders from various agencies gathered to hone their skills Saturday when it comes to answering the call for help in the event of an aviation emergency.

This emergency preparedness exercise took place at a training facility at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

It's designed to assess the readiness and effectiveness of coordinated emergency operations.

The drill involved a simulated fire on board an aircraft.

It included members of local, state and federal agencies.

These kind of drills take place once every three years.

