First responder calendar contest finds dogs and cats new homes

BUFFALO, NY — Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance are looking for first responders to compete to be in their 2024 Police and Rescue Animal Calendar.

All you have to do is pay 1 dollar to vote for your officer of choice, and the 12 winners will be featured in the calendar.

The proceeds from the contest and the calendar sales will go back to the two organizations working to find dogs and cats their forever homes.

"We need all the funds we can get to care for these cats to keep our buildings up and running, for their medical care you name it all the funding will go to that," said Kimberly LaRussa, Ten Lives Club PR Manager.

One Lieutenant with the NTFA Metro Police K-9 Unit says it will be a full circle moment to be featured in the calendar.

"It would be meaningful for me because i love animals obviously,I have three dogs and i have the best job in the world running the canine unit for the department and i love that we are raising money for a great cause," said Lt. Lauren Zani.

Lauren Zani Lauren Zani and her dog Rolo, that she adopted from Buddy's Second Chance.

Zani adopted her dog Rolo from Buddy's Second Chance back in October, and was nominated by Rolo's foster mom.

The contest closes Sunday, June 4th at 9 p.m. EST.

You can vote here.

