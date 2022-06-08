First phase of road repairs set to begin in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday that the first phase of road repairs to take place this summer will begin on June 15.

Repaving is scheduled to begin June 15 on Wyoming Avenue, Center Avenue and 20th Street. Officials said as work progresses, information will be released on the schedule for other roads to be repaved. Niagara Falls residents are encouraged to sign up for the City’s Text Alerts Program to receive updates.

Below there is a list of roads scheduled to be repaired in Phase 1 (in alphabetical order):