First phase of road repairs set to begin in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday that the first phase of road repairs to take place this summer will begin on June 15.
Repaving is scheduled to begin June 15 on Wyoming Avenue, Center Avenue and 20th Street. Officials said as work progresses, information will be released on the schedule for other roads to be repaved. Niagara Falls residents are encouraged to sign up for the City’s Text Alerts Program to receive updates.
Below there is a list of roads scheduled to be repaired in Phase 1 (in alphabetical order):
- 13th St. from South Ave. to Pierce Ave.
- 14th St. from Niagara St. to Falls St.
- 20th St. from Niagara St. to Pine Ave.
- 29th St. from Porter Rd. to Seneca Ave.
- Center Ave. from Highland Ave. to 13th St.
- Cleveland Ave. from 11th St. to Main St.
- LaSalle Ave. from Hyde Park Blvd. to 11th St.
- Michigan Ave. from 24th St. to 22nd St.
- North Ave. from 29th St. to Hyde Park Blvd.
- Wyoming Ave. from Lewiston Rd. to Lafayette Ave.