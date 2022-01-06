First lake effect snowstorm of the season grips Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Harding and Debbie Mattice have been living in buffalo for years and they said this snow won't slow them down.

The snow is still falling in Downtown Buffalo and the skyway is currently closed...here's a snow update at noon. I will bring updates throughout the day and at 5 and 6 tonight. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/NnqeGGnclz — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) January 6, 2022

"It’s not so surprising, let's put it that way,” Harding said. "We're not put off by it, life is not going to stop because of a bit of snow."

"It was exciting,” Mattice said. “And hopefully it will come back into the city after we dig out."

They said their plan was to wait for the snow to slow down a bit before shoveling, but said they'll be clearing their driveway all night if need be."

"It’s part of living here and part of the variety."

Commissioner of Public Works, Mike Finn, said city and state crews are working hard to clear streets.

"Mains and secondaries are the primary effort,” Finn said. “And when we have those under control, then we will be getting into the residential streets."

Finn said tackling this storm is all about collaboration; he said state crews are helping city plow drivers clear roads.

"They're driving all the way to Niagara Square to cover that so our crews can stay on city streets," Finn said.

But Finn said the public also has to remember to do its part.

"Continue to follow the alternate parking regulations so that crews can get in and clear residential."