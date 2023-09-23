First Hispanic American Legion Post strives to better the lives of WNY residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gabriel A. Rodriguez Legion Post in Western New York now has a new addition, an all women's auxiliary.

The women decided to become an official organization after having worked with the legion before, helping with setting up events and fundraisers.

The legion's most recent fundraiser was organized to help raise money for a scholarship they are trying to set up for this coming year.

They raised more money at their third annual Spaghetti Dinner. Those funds will be going towards the scholarship fund as well as other events they plan to host throughout the year.

The post is also made up of a group of veterans made up of mostly Hispanic-Americans. However, the legion is open to everyone, no matter what race or gender. Currently, the legion has five female veterans.

In addition to community outreach, the post maintains the Hispanic American Veterans Monument in Naval Park. The memorial honors Hispanic Americans that served the United States. The monument is one of the only war monuments in the country that includes a female service member, further emphasizing the idea of diversity and inclusion.